ADAMS, Gregory S. Age 60, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center where he had been a patient for one week. He was born October 5, 1959, in Middletown. He graduated from Edgewood High School Class of 1978. Gregory was employed at United for five years and in the shipping department at Champion Paper Company for 15 years. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, and enjoyed country life and exotic birds. Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert Donald and Janice Lee (Steed) Adams; and his uncle, Hobert Adams. He is survived by his wife of 17 1/2 years, Wilma Adams; one brother, Robert Garrett Adams and wife, Cheryl; and several nephews, extended family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Sebald Park in Madison Township on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

