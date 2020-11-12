X

ADAMS, Edwina

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ADAMS, Edwina "Jane"

Edwina Jane Adams, age 79, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Visitation will be held at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014 on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, with services following. Burial will follow in Rose Hill

Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011. Please

respect COVID-19 precautions (Social distancing, masks, etc.) If desired, memorials may be made to the American Stroke

Association at https://www.stroke.org. Online condolences and further information can be found at


