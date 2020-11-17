ADAMS, Charles William



On November 12, 2020, Charles William Adams passed away at the age of 91. He spent most of his life in Ohio, and lived in Springfield, Virginia, when he died.



Charles was born on July 19, 1929, in Oregonia, Ohio,



to Raymond and Valeria



(Bowman) Adams. He graduated from Clarksville High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Army 1951-1953 in Stuttgart, Germany. In 1955, he married JoAnn Crutchfield, from Morrow, Ohio. They lovingly raised a son, Robert, and a daughter, Cheryl, in Centerville. Charles worked 35 years at General Motors, first at Frigidaire Division and then Data Information Systems. Charles became a



member of the Marching Patrol of the Antioch Shrine Temple in 1970, and was their drillmaster 1977-1997.



Charles was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn (Crutchfield) Adams; his father, Raymond Adams; and his mother, Valeria (Bowman) Adams. He is survived by his son, Robert (Jane) Adams; his daughter, Cheryl (Cy) Walker; his brother, Norman (Carol) Adams; his sister, Irma Conn; his grandson, Colton Walker; his granddaughter, Taylor Walker; a number of nieces and nephews; and his sweetheart, Barbara Herriman.



No funeral service will be held. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider a donation to the



Shriners Hospitals for Children or to their favorite charity in Charles's name.

