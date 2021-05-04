ADAMS, Barbara Ann



Age 85, of Miamisburg, passed quietly on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Elmcroft of Washington Township, surrounded by loved ones. Barbara was born July 12, 1935, in Dayton, to the late Russell and Emma (Wynn) Linville. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Adams; sister Irene Reich; brother Thomas Linville; sister-in-law Susan Linville; nephew Thomas Reich; granddaughter Jessica Holtzman, and ex-husband William Holtzman. Barbara is survived by her three children, Bret Holtzman, Bruce (Kimberly) Holtzman, and Brenda Holtzman; four stepchildren James (Renee) Adams, Michael (Tammy) Adams, Randy (Cheryl) Adams, and Emily (Bill) Moore; grandchildren Brant Holtzman, Amber Holtzman, Jessica Pennington, Erica (Adam) Ray, Cody Holtzman, Alex Holtzman, Cierra (Jeremy) Bohl, Emma Holtzman; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Barbara was devoted in her faith and attended St. John's Lutheran Church of Miamisburg. Her faith carried her through many troubled times. She would voluntary her assistance with numerous church functions and was an active member of WELCA.



She also enjoyed her sports such as women's basketball, football and especially baseball. She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and seldom missed a game.



A celebration of life will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church on May 2, 2021, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Alzheimer's research.

