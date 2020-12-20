ADAM, June R.



93, of Miamisburg, OH, and formerly Catawba Island, passed peacefully and was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Dec. 14, 2020. Formerly a member of the Port Clinton Baptist Church and an employee of Nate's Restaurant, June was a Godly woman with unwavering faith. She loved to cook, bake and tend to her flowers. June lived a full life and acquired many dear friends along the way. She was the loving mother of Susan Wagner (Cranberry Twp., PA), John (Michelle) Jordan (Winchester, CA), Laura (Tim) Roesch (Centerville, OH), proud grandmother of Lisa (Bill) Klenoshek, Megan & AJ Roesch,



Kevin (Maranda) Jordan; great-grandmother to Tanner & Zoey Klenoshek, and aunt to many nieces & a nephew. June is predeceased by her parents, her former husband John Jordan, her brother Jack Adam & son-in-law Lloyd Wagner. No visitation. Service & interment is private. Arrangements are entrusted to Newcomer Funeral, Kettering, OH. Please feel free to leave messages of condolence for June's family by visiting



