ACRES, Tyler Thomas

Age 23, of Washington Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 25, 2021, in the loving care of his

parents, Brennan and Tina Acres. Family will greet friends on Friday, December 3 from 4-8 pm at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING. Mass of Christian

Burial will be held Saturday, December 4 at 11 am at The Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln., Centerville. For complete remembrances and to share memories and

condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

