Ackerman, Patsy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Ackerman, Patsy Ann

Mrs. Patsy "Pat" Ann Ackerman, age 88, of Liberty, Ohio formerly of Madison, entered this life on January 15, 1935 in Cleveland, Virginia. She died on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. at the Story Point in Hamilton, Ohio.

FUNERAL CEREMONY

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., by Rev. Rick Fory at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick Cemetery,305 West State Street in Madison, Indiana.

