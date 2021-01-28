ACKERMAN, Mary Lou



78, of Springfield, passed away on January 26, 2021, in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born January 20, 1943, in Springfield the daughter of the late Michael Cafeo. Mary Lou retired from Mercy Memorial Hospital after many years as a secretary and phlebotomist. She is survived by two children, Todd (Kim Perry)



Ackerman of Lancaster, OH, and Lisa Wiederkehr of Springfield; 8 grandchildren, Brad (Ashlee) Shuman, Tyler (Tiffany) Shuman, Maryah Hess,



Michael (Haley Bowshier) Ackerman, Nicholas Frock, Shaylynn Ackerman, Amanda (Chris) Frey and Kelsey Whitehead; 9 great-grandchildren, Ianna Hess, Noah Hess, Aubree Shuman, Berklee Shuman, Roree Shuman, Bentley Ackerman, Breonna Ackerman, Nathan Shuman, Liam Shuman; and niece, Suni Boswell. She was preceded in death by her husband David in 2016 and a brother, Rick Cafeo. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Visitation will be held a half hour prior in the church from 9:30-10:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

