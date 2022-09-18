journal-news logo
Ackerman, Howard

ACKERMAN, Howard Thomas

Age 85, of Sugarcreek Township, passed away on September 7, 2022. Howard was born on October 29, 1936. Mass of Christian burial will be held October 14 at 10:30 AM located at St. Charles Borromeo on 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, Ohio 45429. The family will receive friends at 9:30 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Arrangements are entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.westbrockfunernalhome.com


