ABSTON-OILER, Kara

Kara Darlene Abston-Oiler, 69, of Springfield, passed away

January 11, 2022, in Springfield Reginal Medical Center. She was born February 27, 1952,

in Springfield, the daughter

of Ray and Rosemary (Houseworth) Bowman. Kara's favorite past time was spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Survivors include two sons; Brad (Valerie) Oiler and Steve Oiler, four grandchildren; Brad II, Katlin, Alexis and Daniel, one great-grandchild; Kyler Oiler, siblings; Tanya Perez, Shannon Rene Borden, and Walt (Dawn) Bowman and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands; Albert Oiler and Ernest Abston, siblings; Ray Bowman, Melanie

Bowman and Carl Bowman and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Vernon

Asbury Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


