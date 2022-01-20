ABRAMS, Ronald D.



Ronald D. Abrams, age 69, of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. He was born on July 27, 1952, in Berea, KY, the son of the late Leo and Lucille (nee Casteel) Abrams. Ron was a truck driver for many years. He loved motorcycles and spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who met him. He is survived by two children Rhonda (Larry) Walden and Dustin (Lindy) Abrams; seven grandchildren Rayna Sayles, Emilie Abrams, Chloie Abrams, Rylie Abrams, Reagan Draper, Jarrett Walden, and Hailey



Walden; eight siblings Connie (Joe) Carbone, Leo Abrams Jr, Gale (Fred) Baker, John (Beverly) Abrams, Mary (David) Wells, Jerry (Billie Jo) Abrams, Candy White, and Cathy (Larry) Sherbs. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Friday, January 21, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 6:00PM until the time of the



memorial service at 7:00PM with Pastor Gary Witt officiating. Ron will be buried in Butler County Memorial Park at a later date. Online condolences can be made at



