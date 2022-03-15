Hamburger icon
ABRAMS, Marilyn Ann

Age 89 formerly of Dayton, passed away Friday March 11, 2022, in Phoenix, AZ. Marilyn was a music and theater lover and a devoted wife to George. She held a strong belief that the retail customer is ALWAYS right. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Abrams; mother, Geneva Seale; brothers, Gerald and Bobby Howard and son-in-law, Joe Cantrell. Marilyn is survived by her children, Mark (Jeri)

Wilson, Patrick Wilson (Jane Marie Boone), Michael (Debbie) Wilson, LuAnn Cantrell and George Abrams; grandchildren, Nathan (Crystal) Bath, Joel (Molly) Wilson, Joshua (Madison) Wilson, Jonathan (Sarah) Wilson, Justin Wilson (Chelsea Buckborough); great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ashton and Aiden Bath, Brennan, Kylan, Molly, Benjamin and Ryan Wilson; brother, Paul Howard; sister, Carol Shepherd; numerous nieces and nephews. Service will be held Wednesday, 3:00 PM at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive Dayton, OH 45405. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple

Israel, Dayton Live or the charity of your choice. Glickler

Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.glicklerfuneralhome.com

