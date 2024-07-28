Abrams, James Lee "Jim"



James "Jim" Lee Abrams, age 72, of Tipp City, passed away on July 15, 2024. Jim was born to the late Mary Louise (Kilgore) and Cecil Abrams on August 6, 1951. Jim was a graduate of Fairview High School, class of 1969. He received his associate degree in electrical engineering from ITT. He worked for the Ohio state road repair, Sears and Robuck, and retired from US postal service. Jim was a member of the Dayton Amateur Radio Association, call sign "N8VVW". He enjoyed fixing things, woodworking, painting, fishing, Cincinnati sports (Bengals and Reds), and NASCAR. Jim is survived by his Wife: Rebecca (Stonerock) Abrams; Daughter: Carrie (Jake Brush) Abrams and her Godson: Nathan Gibson-Smith and family; Siblings: Debra (David) McCollum, Brenda Duncan, and Kathy Willey; Furchild; Furguson; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by his Stepmother: Rose Abrams, Sister: Rebecca Stanfield, Brother: Carl Abrams, and Mother and Father In-Law: Ephriam and Dorthy Stonerock. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 2, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd.) with Pastor Marty Smith officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Dayton Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 2, 2024, from 10:00  11:00 am until time of services. Memorial donations may be made to the Dayton Amateur Radio Association, the Diabetes Association and the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center. To view the service or make online condolences please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



