ABRAMS, Irene



Age 95 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Jackson County, KY, on November 11, 1925, to Elbert and Clemma (Gabbard) Baker. On February 9, 1946, in Covington, KY, she married Wesley Abrams, and he preceded her in death on January 5, 2003. She was a



loving and devoted wife and mother and a devout Christian. Irene is survived by her son Douglas O. Abrams; two daughters, Darla Faye Hall and



Brenda Dianne Abrams Miller all of Hamilton; three grandchildren, Douglas Scott Abrams of Cincinnati, Melissa Faye Abrams of Hamilton, and Jeff Abrams of North Carolina; great-granddaughter, Devyn Abrams of Cincinnati; sisters, Ruth Richardson, Barbara Brittain, Lucy Flannery; and one brother, Carl Baker. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Dale Kevin Abrams; two brothers, Levi Baker and Robert E. Baker; sister, Zelma Baker; and her beloved parents. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 10am until 11am at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Services will begin at 11am on Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. Edwin R. Beck officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood



Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at



