Abney, Phyllis Ann



Phyllis Ann Abney, 95, of Miamisburg passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023. She was born on September 22, 1927 in Miamisburg, the daughter of Alfred and Mary (Sharritts) Hetzel. Phyllis was a 1945 graduate of Miamisburg High School. She retired from Farmers & Merchants Bank after 31 years of service. Phyllis was a member of the Miamisburg Historical Society, Daniel Cooper Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and 60 year member of W.A. Reiter OES. She was a life member of Conrad Weiser Family Association and lifelong member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann (James) Alspaugh and Lee Ann (Michael) Kurtz; grandchildren, Douglas (Lisa) Alspaugh and Jessica (Jerry) Nevels; great grandchildren, Sophie Alspaugh and Noah Nevels; sister, Lola (Jay) Emmons; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Quillard "Quill" Abney; step-son, Michael Abney; and her sister, Marilyn Gilbert. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM  1 PM on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM with Rev. Michael Hout officiating. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



