ABNEY, Brenda W.



Age 90, of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on August 2, 1932, the daughter of the late Thurman Walton Sr. and Sarah Elizabeth (Oglesby) Walton. Brenda was a 45+ year member of the First Baptist Church of Hamilton, where she was very active as a Deaconess, Sunday School Teacher and numerous other church committees. She is survived by her two sisters, Scottye Hall and Carol Ann Louden; and nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Robert Abney and her siblings, Louise Walton, Iva Dean Brown and Thurman Walton, Jr. Visitation was held from 11am to 12pm on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Hamilton, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Funeral ceremony was at 12pm at the church with Pastor Joe McIntosh officiating. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family suggest contributions be made in her memory to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

