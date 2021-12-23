ABNEY, Billy K.



Age 82, of Franklin, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Hospice of Butler-Warren County. Billy was born December 13, 1939, in Lexington, KY, to the late Millard and Myrtle (Tuttle) Abney. Billy was



employed with Miami Valley Hospital for 25 years and retired in 2006. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Otis, Elmer, Vernon, Grace, Audrey, Beulah, Lelah, Madge and Louetta. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lois (Garrett) Abney; his children, Bobby Abney (wife Mitzy), Cynthia



Hitchcock (husband Wilson Jr.), Sonya Caudill (husband



Robert); his grandchildren, Wilson III, Jeremy, Kevin, Brandon, Adam, Donavan; his great-grandchildren, Kenlee, Kash,



Amelia; his sisters, Connie Begley and Hazel Watkins. Funeral Services are 1 pm Monday, December 27, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11 am-



1 pm at the funeral home.



