ABNER, Juanita L. "Lois"



Juanita L. (Lois) Abner of Trenton, Ohio, passed away at Atrium Medical Center, Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the age of 89. Our blessed and beloved angel, spirit and soul, is now at eternal peace in the almighty God's Holy Heaven above.



Born Juanita L. Lovely on July 27, 1932, in North Middletown (Bourbon County), Kentucky, to Garner Lovely and Beulah Bates. The family including two older brothers, Bernard and Henderson B. moved to Ohio at a very early age, eventually settling in Trenton, Ohio. A life-long resident since 1941, Juanita graduated from Trenton High School in 1950. She was employed, thereafter at Murphy's



Department Store and later at the Crystal Tissue Company in Middletown, Ohio.



She married Dan B. Abner "the love of her life" (who passed away in 2012) on June 19, 1957, enjoying 55 years of wonderful and devoted marriage. Juanita dedicated the rest of her life to being a wife, mother, homemaker and the very foundation of this union.



She is survived by her immediate family; Jerry B. Abner (son) of Trenton, Ohio, Dan Martin Abner (son-deceased) and Linda K. Abner (daughter) of Trenton, Ohio, and Jeffery D. Abner (grandson) of Trenton, Ohio. She also leaves behind many



relatives and friends.



Juanita had a multitude of varied interests, activities and hobbies including her love of music, gardening, holidays, travel, bible studies, nature programs, fashion, the outdoors, reading, solving puzzles, the Cincinnati Reds, cooking, politics and her cherished and beloved feline friends (cats-her fur people). Most of all her true calling was her family and home life.



A woman of deep and abiding faith, pride, dignity, passion, honor and an overwhelming sense of purpose; she walked this earth and lived life to its fullest joy with a divine ever abounding majesty and grace. She was a member of Thompson



Memorial Primitive Hardshell Baptist Church in Franklin, Ohio. In loving memory, with us always, our dear mother (mom) and grandmother (mamaw) Juanita Abner-a Godsend. One day we shall all be joined together in glory.



Visitation will be Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave Middletown, Ohio 45042 from 11:00 am – 1:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be at 1:00. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Research



Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.



