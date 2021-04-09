ABNER, Brenda J.



Age 70, of Somerville, OH, passed away, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Kettering Hospital. She was born in Hamilton, OH, on June 4, 1950, to the late Phebe (Wolfe) and Cecil



Richardson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 23 years, William J. Holtzman; her second husband of 8 years, Donald L. Abner; a sister,



Shirley Richardson; and 3 brothers, Frank, James and Charlie Richardson. Brenda is survived by her daughter, Mandy (Katrina) Helton; her sons, Troy Dobbs and Jesse Dobbs; her step-daughters, Robin (Aaron) Dibert, Tammy Henry, and Stephanie (Chris) Ney; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Barbara Swedblom, Rosemary (Danny) Hildebrand and Kathy McNally; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m., with Dr. Dan Flory



officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

