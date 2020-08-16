ABERNATHY, Timothy G. 86, formerly of Monroe, passed away on Aug. 10, 2020, in Massillon, OH. Survived by loving wife, Peggy H. Abernathy; children, Julia (Paul) Hodson, of North Canton, OH, David (Sarah) Abernathy, of Lucas, TX, Robert B. (Susannah Michaels) Abernathy, of Madison, WI, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Complete obituary at www.heritagecremationsociety.com

