journal-news logo
X

ABBOTT, Judith

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ABBOTT

(nee Wittenmyer),

Judith Ann "Judy"

Age 77, of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday November 29, 2022, at Bethesda North Hospital.

In 1963, she met Larry Abbott whom she wed in 1965. Judy is survived by her husband, Larry; daughters, Shawnda (Jeff) Van De Hatert, Tiffany (Brennen) Long; grandchildren, Logan, Camden, Aiden, Gavin, and Adisyn; sisters, Mary Lou (Mike) Gibson, and Nancy Fekete; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 12noon to 1:00pm, Friday December 9, 2022, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by a memorial service at 1:00pm Friday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: The Fairfield Food Pantry, 78 Donald Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014 or fairfieldfoodpantry.org, PayPal to make cash donations. Online register book available at


www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald

2646 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.zettlerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HINES, Patricia
2
McCARTHY, Martha
3
BAKER, Margaret
4
DAY, Darryl
5
DeKOLD, Joseph
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top