Abbott, David



87, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather of Tampa, FL, originally from Kettering, OH, passed on July 25, 2024. He was born April 23, 1937, in Dayton to the late Alice and Merle Abbott. David graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1955 and went on to General Motors Institute and graduated in 1959 with a business degree. He married his late wife, Nancy Durst, in 1959 and they had 2 daughters. For many years, he played golf as a member of NCR Country Club while living in Kettering, and was a lifelong member of St. Johns UCC where he served to implement the Dayton Dragons parking management system. He thoroughly enjoyed meeting Dragon fans while providing parking services with proceeds benefiting church social services. He was also involved in other capacities at the church, one of his favorites was singing in the church choir. David was employed with NCR for over 20 years, and later started his own business, The Oak Sampler, a furniture store located in downtown Dayton and Miamisburg. He spent many winters in Florida and eventually moved to the warmer weather of Tampa to be closer to his oldest daughter and her family. Living directly on the Gulf of Mexico, he enjoyed many evenings watching the beautiful sunsets, one of his greatest joys. David is survived by his two daughters and son-in-laws Cindy and Sean Strady of FL, Sandy and John Kotch of NC; sister-in-law Dottie Norton of Miamisburg; five grandchildren Lauren (Nate) Zimmer, Monica (Matt) Towarnicky, Connor, Julia and Damien; and two great-grandchildren Heidi and Amelia. The interment will be held August 26th at 10:00 am at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends August 25th from 2-4pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Johns Church, envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



