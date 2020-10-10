ABBITT, John "Jack" The Governor-age 91, of Enon, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in his home with his family by his side. He was born December 10, 1928, in Middletown, to the late Vernon and Madge Abbitt. John retired from W.P.A.F.B. and was a Navy Veteran. John is survived by his wife, Cheryl Abbitt, three children, Cheryl (Gary) Bruner of Tipton, Michigan, Karen (Mike) Snider of Enon, Robert (Angela) Abbitt of Beavercreek, a step-daughter, Holly Miller of Michigan, a sister, Mary Jane, a brother, James, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, a wife, Louise Abbitt, two sons, John Jr., David, a step-daughter, Jamie, and a sister, Anne. Visitation will be held 5-8, Monday, October 12, 2020, in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. Funeral service will be conducted 11:00, Tuesday, in the funeral home with burial following the service in Enon Cemetery. The family would like to invite everyone to the V.F.W. Post 8437 after the service. www.adkinsfunerals.com.

