Youth 12-18 invited to join Oxford library writing contest

Youth ages 12-18 are invited to enter a short story or poem to a content through Oxford Lane Library.
Submissions are being accepted throughout the month of April.
There will be prizes awarded and a ceremony at 6 p.m. May 18.
To enter and for details, go online to lanepl.org/teenswrite. To ask questions call (513) 8940-6557 or go to lanepl.org.
