BreakingNews
Plans unveiled for new Liberty Twp. library coming in 2024
X

Youth 12-18 invited to join Oxford library writing contest

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

News
By Staff
7 minutes ago

Youth ages 12-18 are invited to enter a short story or poem to a content through Oxford Lane Library.

Submissions are being accepted throughout the month of April.

There will be prizes awarded and a ceremony at 6 p.m. May 18.

To enter and for details, go online to lanepl.org/teenswrite. To ask questions call (513) 8940-6557 or go to lanepl.org.

In Other News
1
Oxford NAACP to host Freedom Fund Banquet
2
Plans unveiled for new Liberty Twp. library coming in 2024
3
Hamilton business growth continues: Some new, relocate or expand
4
‘Fuzzy math’: Butler Co. leaders want state tax official to explain...
5
Easter Trunk Hop in Lindenwald is twist on traditional egg hunt

About the Author

Staff
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top