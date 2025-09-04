YMCA in Hamilton gets $400K makeover

“Gratefully, we had some donors step up, contribute (collectively) over $400,000 to really make this dream come true,” said GMV YMCA CEO Mike Bremer. “We just wanted to help build community, and for a new generation to see the Y is fresh, it’s exciting, the space is more open and inviting for people.”

Bremer said every YMCA is a gathering place for the community, but at the Fitton Family YMCA it’s not uncommon to see a dozen or more people hanging out in the lobby after a workout.

“They work out for about 30 minutes, and they talk for about three hours,” he said. “We wanted to give them space to make that happen, and for other families to fell that welcoming, inviting environment.”

Matt and Marcia Kornau, of Liberty Twp., were some of those donors. Matt grew up working at the Central YMCA while Marcia just retired a couple of years ago from the Fitton Family Y.

“I’ve seen the good work they do, and how they support the community, and we just wanted to keep that going,” said Marcia of the donation. She said a healthy YMCA is the soul of community as “it really caters to all ages.”

Third spaces like a YMCA, as well as Boys and Girls Clubs, “are just healthy places to be,” said Marcia. “For your body for sure, but also for the community and spirit they build, and that’s what makes your community vibrant.”