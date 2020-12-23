Wright-Patterson waits for word on coronavirus vaccines

The Department of Defense has distributed about 44,000 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 13 military bases.
But officials at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base have not yet heard when their base is due to receive any doses, a spokeswoman for the 88th Air Base Wing said Tuesday.
“As of now, we do not know when they will arrive,” said Stacey Geiger, a spokeswoman for the 88th Air Base Wing, which acts as landlord for Wright-Patterson.
When the vaccine becomes available, Wright-Patterson will publicize that availability, Geiger also said.
Immediately after the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 12, the DoD sent out 44,000 initial doses to 13 military bases, the Military Health Service reported. The Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas was among those bases, the service reported.
Also receiving vaccine doses were Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii; the Navy Medical Center in San Diego; the Navy Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va.; and the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., among other sites, the Military Health System reported.
“The Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine plan will implement a standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing, administering, any COVID-19 vaccine(s) through a phased approach to vaccinate all Active component, Reserve component, TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select beneficiaries, and select DoD civilians and contract personnel authorized to receive immunizations from DoD,” the department said recently. “We remain committed to our priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.”
The department and Wright-Patterson leaders are all encouraging the influenza vaccine this year.