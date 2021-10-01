Woman charged after stolen vehicle from Hamilton ends up in Oxford

An all-county broadcast alerted an officer to a stolen vehicle from the city of Hamilton heading toward Oxford at 4:48 p.m. Sept. 20. The officer was on Chestnut Street at the time and headed toward U.S. 27 when an update from a GPS device reported the vehicle to be stopped in the area of Peffer Park.

It was reported the Buick Lacrosse may have a truck license plate on it. The officer responded there and found the white Buick parked on the northbound side of the road with its hazard lights on.