Woman charged after stolen vehicle from Hamilton ends up in Oxford

An all-county broadcast alerted an officer to a stolen vehicle from the city of Hamilton heading toward Oxford at 4:48 p.m. Sept. 20. The officer was on Chestnut Street at the time and headed toward U.S. 27 when an update from a GPS device reported the vehicle to be stopped in the area of Peffer Park.
It was reported the Buick Lacrosse may have a truck license plate on it. The officer responded there and found the white Buick parked on the northbound side of the road with its hazard lights on.
A woman dressed in red clothing and wearing white shoes was walking toward the Buick’s driver-side door. The officer activated his emergency lights and made a U-Turn to come in behind the vehicle. The woman, meanwhile, got out of the car and was walking toward a group of people gathered at a disabled truck.
The officer stopped the woman. She said the Buick belonged to a “Jerry” who had picked her up in Hamilton and stopped to help a friend with a broken-down vehicle. She said he had used a different vehicle to go to a gas station to get fuel.
Asked about the key, she produced it from a pocket. The report noted that no one named “Jerry” appeared on the scene during the investigation and the woman was unable to provide a last name.
The car was towed to the city impound lot and the fictitious registration removed. She was charged with receiving stolen property and taken to the Butler County Jail.