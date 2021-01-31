Winter weather: How much snow has fallen in your town?

This weekend brought parts of the Miami Valley its first significant snowfall this winter with the National Weather Service in Wilmington reporting as much as 4.5 inches of snow as of Saturday night.
Here’s how much snow has been reported so far:
Darke County:
- Greenville: 4.5 inches as of 2:18 a.m. Sunday
- New Madison: 2.5 inches as of 11:48 p.m. Saturday
Logan County:
- Bellefontaine: 4 inches as of 2:19 a.m. Sunday
Miami County:
- Troy: 3 inches as of 11:31 p.m. Saturday
Montgomery County:
- Huber Heights: 3.8 inches as of 11:43 p.m. Saturday
- Union: 2.2 inches as of 11:55 p.m. Saturday
We will continue to update this story as more snow totals are announced for the region.