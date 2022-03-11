Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butler and Warren counties

The National Weather Service this morning issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Butler and Warren counties that will last from 7 p.m. today until 10 a.m. Saturday. Snow is expected to fall throughout the region tonight into Saturday morning.
Today will be cloudy and mild, with highs rising into the low-50s by the early afternoon. This system starts as a wintry mix in the afternoon hours before turning to snow after 7 p.m. for most locations.
Because the pavement temperature is so warm, a lot of this snow will melt on the roads and leave many with wet conditions. But where the heavier snow is expected to the east, snow covered roads could be possible overnight.
The lightest amount of snow will be west of I-71 with 1-2″ of snow possible. Just east of I-71, snowfall totals range from 2-3″ and then to the very east, snowfall number increase a touch to 3-4″ out in Adams County.
In response to the snow expectation, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the majority of our viewing area. That aligns well with the light snow expected.
This starts at 7 p.m. today and continues through 10 a.m. Saturday.
It will turn much colder on Saturday as cold air comes in behind this snow. Temperatures will cool to 21 overnight and only warm back to 27 degrees on Saturday afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy.
No new snow accumulation is expected Saturday, but with so much cold air present, slick spots will still be possible. Also, wind chills will be in the teens.
About the Author