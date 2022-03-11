Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butler and Warren counties

Today will be cloudy and mild, with highs rising into the low-50s by the early afternoon. This system starts as a wintry mix in the afternoon hours before turning to snow after 7 p.m. for most locations.

Because the pavement temperature is so warm, a lot of this snow will melt on the roads and leave many with wet conditions. But where the heavier snow is expected to the east, snow covered roads could be possible overnight.