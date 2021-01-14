What to include in a power outage emergency kit

Winter weather can often cause power outages due to water freezing on the lines or strong winds, and Dayton Power & Light recommends you pack an outage emergency kit.
DP&L includes a number of general items in their recommended list. These are:
- Food that doesn’t need to be cooked or refrigerated
- Manual can opener
- A gallon of water per person per day that the power may be out
- A first-aid kit and store of personal medications
- Blankets
- A corded land-line phone, which may work even when the power is out
- A list of important phone numbers
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- Cash
- Battery-powered candles
- Car-plug phone charger
- Battery- or crank-powered radio or TV
The Ohio Department of Public Safety also recommends a basic emergency supplies kit which includes many of the same items.
The ODPS recommends keeping at least three days of water and non-perishable food, and adds moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation, a wrench or pliers to turn off the utilities and local maps.
Both DP&L and ODPS also recommend pet food and extra water for each pet if you have them, extra infant formula and diapers for any young children and a complete change of clothing and personal hygiene items if you have to leave your home.
DP&L also includes a home generator on its winter weather outage kit list, though ODPS warns not to use generators or propane heaters in an enclosed space due to a risk of carbon monoxide build-up, even if using a fan to circulate air.
Beyond these items, though, the ODPS said that a disaster supply kit should be personalized based on where you live and the unique needs of your family. It added that the kit should be stored in a portable container, and that families should consider putting together another kit to keep in each vehicle, at your place of employment and other places you spend time.