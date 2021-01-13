Which medical conditions make you eligible for next round of vaccinations in Ohio

- type 1 diabetes

- inherited metabolic disorders

- severe neurologic disorders including epilepsy

- severe genetic disorders including Down Syndrome, Fragile X, Prader Willi Syndrome, Turner Syndrome

- severe lung disease including cystic fibrosis and severe asthma

- sickle cell anemia

- alpha- and beta-thalassemia

Explore Eligible Greene County residents should sign up for alerts about vaccine clinics

Here’s the phase 1B schedule for when each group becomes eligible for the vaccine in Ohio:

Week of Jan. 18: Age 80 and above

Week of Jan. 25: Age 75 and above and Ohioans with severe, congenital, developmental or an early-onset medical disorder

Week of Feb. 1: Age 70 and above and K-12 school staff.

Week of Feb. 8: Age 65 and above

Source: Ohio Department of Health