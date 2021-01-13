Which medical conditions make you eligible for next round of vaccinations in Ohio

As Ohio prepares to begin its second round of coronavirus vaccinations next week, the Ohio Department of Health recently released more details on what medical conditions make a person eligible for the next round.
Ohioans younger than 65 with the following severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders are eligible for the vaccine beginning Jan. 25 as part of Phase 1B:
- cerebral palsy
- spina bifida
- congenital heart disease
- type 1 diabetes
- inherited metabolic disorders
- severe neurologic disorders including epilepsy
- severe genetic disorders including Down Syndrome, Fragile X, Prader Willi Syndrome, Turner Syndrome
- severe lung disease including cystic fibrosis and severe asthma
- sickle cell anemia
- alpha- and beta-thalassemia
Here’s the phase 1B schedule for when each group becomes eligible for the vaccine in Ohio:
Week of Jan. 18: Age 80 and above
Week of Jan. 25: Age 75 and above and Ohioans with severe, congenital, developmental or an early-onset medical disorder
Week of Feb. 1: Age 70 and above and K-12 school staff.
Week of Feb. 8: Age 65 and above
Source: Ohio Department of Health