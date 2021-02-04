X

What have your neighbors’ homes sold for recently?

Listed for $799,900 by Austin and Anna Castro of Coldwell Banker Heritage, the brick house at 2461 Quorn Court has about 7,215 square feet of living space in the Hunt Club gated community of Washington Twp. The house sits on a 1.34-acre lot within a cul-de-sac setting. A wrought-iron fence surrounds much of the back yard, and a concrete driveway has extra parking near the three-car, side-entry garage. Find other listed homes in the Dayton Daily News’ HomesPlus. PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAYTON REALTORS.
Listed for $799,900 by Austin and Anna Castro of Coldwell Banker Heritage, the brick house at 2461 Quorn Court has about 7,215 square feet of living space in the Hunt Club gated community of Washington Twp. The house sits on a 1.34-acre lot within a cul-de-sac setting. A wrought-iron fence surrounds much of the back yard, and a concrete driveway has extra parking near the three-car, side-entry garage. Find other listed homes in the Dayton Daily News’ HomesPlus. PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAYTON REALTORS.

News | 1 hour ago
By Business Staff

Butler County

Fairfield

5476 Camelot Dr; $50,000

2 Amherst Pl; $229,000

153 Cole Dr; $130,000

5887 Countrydale Ct; $185,000

5211 Dee Alva Dr; $226,000

5523 Dubonnet Dr; $236,000

5988 Gilmore Dr; $218,000

5663 Lakeside Dr; $242,000

1004 Magie Ave; $145,000

711 Magie Ave; $166,000

Fairfield Twp.

7033 Beagle Ct; $251,000

7701 Bridgewater Ln; $245,500

6710 Fayetta Dr; $246,500

6171 Green Knoll Cir; $246,000

2180 Hamilton Middletown Rd; $265,000

3638 Saratoga Dr; $283,250

Hamilton

2411 Benninghofen Ave; $88,000

800 Bishop Ave; $135,000

1035 Chase Ave; $125,000

1405 Diana Dr; $201,000

2549 Elmo Ave; $125,000

2105 Freeman Ave; $29,000

802 Gray Ave; $180,000

3020 Griesmer Ave; $138,000

511 Harrison Ave; $145,000

451 Haven Ave; $225,000

314 Hudson Ave; $60,000

170 Michael Ave; $110,000

714 Pine St; $83,500

7718 Red Fox Run; $223,000

760 Ridgewood Ave; $90,000

406 Warr Ln; $141,500

224 Webster Ave; $96,000

1056 Westview Ave; $14,000

131 Wilson St; $73,400

Hanover Twp.

4223 Claude Ct; $114,000

1300 Old Oxford Rd; $155,000

1646 Vizedom Rd; $305,000

Liberty Twp.

6208 Amberley Ct; $367,900

5984 Bluffs Dr; $300,000

7517 Burton Dr; $447,500

5044 Cavendish Dr; $329,100

6057 Coburg Dr; $390,145

7232 Eaglestone Ct; $295,000

6508 Gemstone Dr; $510,000

7130 Lakota Ridge Dr; $330,000

5999 Meadow Falls Dr; $331,000

5045 Millikin Rd; $475,000

5589 Rachels Vw; $297,000

5828 Spencer Ter; $350,000

5330 Stony Run Ct; $192,500

6148 Summerville Ln; $270,000

4415 Watoga Dr; $494,000

5986 Watoga Dr; $552,859

5926 Watoga Dr; $615,000

4300 Watoga Dr; $724,064

6009 Winding Creek Blvd; $817,500

Madison Twp.

8914 Bobby Dr; $154,900

2231 Middletown Eaton Rd; $299,900

7132 Trenton Franklin Rd; $195,000

Middletown

1314 Baltimore St; $26,500

2997 Carmody Blvd; $78,000

1001 Centennial Ave; $39,000

3708 Central Ave; $134,900

1801 Galway Cir; $223,000

3305 Hampton Pl; $160,000

1804 Henry Ave; $100,000

3314 Jewell Ave; $40,000

3200 Ohio Ave; $35,000

2902 Oxford Ave; $87,500

3701 Poinciana Rd; $123,000

4623 Timber Trail Dr; $149,000

500 Tremont Ct; $173,500

2002 Waynedale Ct; $188,900

2009 Waynedale Ct; $205,600

1608 Webber Ave; $89,900

3035 Wilbraham Rd; $78,000

Milford Twp.

4376 Eaton Rd; $218,000

2576 Somerville Rd; $167,000

Monroe

35 Bedrock Dr; $205,030

45 Bedrock Dr; $330,000

317 Carson Rd; $204,500

645 Davis Dr; $215,000

310 Heritage Green Dr; $235,000

330 Keswick Dr; $207,000

134 Lindy Ave; $155,000

674 Linn Ct; $235,000

285 Rachel Ln; $289,900

120 Trails End Dr; $233,000

Oxford

6135 Fairfield Rd; $98,000

6 Angela Ct; $210,000

215 Country Club Dr; $232,000

Ross Twp.

3310 Fox Run Dr; $425,000

2456 Mardel Ct; $190,000

2185 Ross Estates Dr; $295,000

Sharonville

8188 Maywood Dr; $252,500

Trenton

110 Douglas Ave; $58,880

309 Kerry St; $142,200

317 Newbury Pl; $45,500

837 Ashley Ct; $178,000

532 Holland Dr; $299,000

418 John St; $240,000

Wayne Twp.

3847 Roy Rogers Dr; $59,500

West Chester Twp.

8607 Acredale Dr; $191,500

9442 Ambleside Dr; $352,000

7254 Bannerwood Dr; $285,000

7710 Blue Spruce Ct; $272,800

4462 Bromyard Ave; $332,000

9756 Caseys Xing; $284,000

7503 Easton Ct; $79,500

6556 Fountains Blvd; $265,000

9968 Front St; $215,000

7497 Lakota Springs Dr; $356,000

9291 Mccauly Rd; $223,000

7480 Oak Leaf Ln; $359,900

7884 Pinnacle Point Dr; $290,000

7878 Pinnacle Point Dr; $295,660

7899 Plantation Dr; $332,000

13 Queens Ct; $123,000

7349 Tepperwood Dr; $292,500

4522 Tylers Vista ; $480,480

Warren County

Carlisle

98 Arthur Ave ; $132,500

1086 Marty Lee Ln ; $275,015

Clearcreek Twp.

1183 Bourdeaux Way ; $360,000

1135 Bourdeaux Way ; $319,900

6398 Fox Tail Dr ; $75,000

6466 Fox Tail Dr ; $89,900

9763 Mintwood Rd ; $164,900

9395 Oak Brook Dr ; $415,000

1882 Old Route 122 ; $380,000

1651 Summit Creek Blvd ; $329,900

Deerfield Twp.

4260 202 Crystal Ct ; $163,500

8169 Baywood Ct ; $580,000

9809 Carriage Run Ct ; $450,000

9340 Elizabeth Ln ; $428,500

6880 Fallen Oaks Dr ; $216,500

2672 Heirloom Ct ; $490,000

4694 Homestretch Ln ; $780,000

7492 A Mansion Cir ; $184,900

9971 Montclaire Dr ; $266,900

4910 Oakbrook Ln ; $525,000

3717 Simpson’s Trace ; $296,000

5717 Victoria Rd ; $509,929

7635 Watercrest Ln ; $384,746

7619 Watercrest Ln ; $471,986

Franklin

249 Allen St ; $73,500

Franklin Twp.

6665 Berwick Dr ; $158,000

8584 Meadowlark Dr ; $178,000

7808 Myrtle Dr ; $150,000

4069 Shaker Rd ; $216,000

5029 Union Rd ; $363,500

Hamilton Twp.

5497 Appaloosa Cir ; $235,000

923 Ascot Dr ; $474,500

1161 Durbin Terr ; $292,000

506 Indian Pointe Dr ; $252,500

7673 O’hara Dr ; $141,000

7049 Quellin Blvd ; $355,416

6762 Sandharbor Ct ; $222,500

304 Stephens Rd ; $328,500

8600 Swigert Rd ; $430,000

5797 Turning Leaf Way ; $264,974

3050 Yellowtail Terr ; $265,000

3118 Yellowtail Terrace ; $275,000

Harlan Twp.

8614 Wayne’s Way ; $250,000

Lebanon

1025 Country Creek Dr ; $505,000

1556 Garfield Park Blvd ; $255,000

10 Oakwood Ave ; $189,500

111 Ridge Rd ; $106,000

393 Ridgewood Ln ; $125,000

213 Walnut St ; $234,900

Maineville

7700 Ravenwood Ln ; $220,000

Mason

6406 Amber Ct ; $133,000

1211 Anthony Ln ; $250,000

5423 Birch View Dr ; $159,700

5433 Birch View Dr ; $159,700

3083 Crooked Tree Dr ; $440,000

935 Essex Dr ; $184,500

4558 Fringe Tree Glen ; $445,000

5263 Hogan Ct ; $432,000

130 Holly Ln ; $143,000

3632 Saddle Ct ; $515,000

207 Short St ; $182,000

4621 Spring Valley Cir ; $378,500

4311 Spyglass Hill ; $168,000

3717 Thorngate Dr ; $210,800

5707 Villas Creek Dr ; $298,000

900 Western Row Rd ; $155,000

Middletown

6680 Crystal Harbour Dr ; $49,000

2633 Leonardo Way ; $307,900

5567 Millbrook Dr ; $49,000

2896 Renaissance Blvd ; $429,000

Morrow

5730 Jo Anne Rose Ct ; $235,000

5814 Rivers Fork Dr ; $386,645

5086 Sullivan’s Ridge Dr ; $319,500

357 Thompson St ; $120,000

South Lebanon

39 Chateau Valley Ln ; $525,000

419 Forest Edge Dr ; $420,000

717 Kingly Terrace ; $235,712

675 Kingly Terrace ; $259,800

547 Shepherds Way ; $387,560

Springboro

65 Beckworth Way ; $305,000

430 W Market St ; $155,000

19 Shady Pines Ave ; $329,900

375 Spruceway Dr ; $240,000

136 Waterhaven Way ; $194,000

Turtlecreek Twp.

3840 Anderson St ; $68,100

715 Dorothy Dr ; $480,000

1503 Red Hawk Ct ; $332,700

1777 Red Clover Dr ; $443,000

Union Twp.

2407 Manistique Lakes Dr ; $539,000

3357 Trovillo Rd ; $207,500

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.