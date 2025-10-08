West Chester Twp. residents sought to take survey on Beckett Park changes

“We’re going to take feedback and present it to the design team for consideration as they develop more precisely what the (expansion/enhancements) may look like,’’ said Brianna Wooten, township spokeswoman.

Possible upgrades include eight pickleball courts, two dog parks, parking lot, walkways and paths, fishing dock, expanded restroom facilities, shaded seating/benches and fencing to provide separation between the play structures and pond.

Questions on the survey relate to preferences on amenities to be included, ideas not listed that should be included, whether money should be spent to add features to the park, as well as several questions related to playgrounds, fishing, dog parks, trails/walking paths, and pickleball courts.

There are also several demographic questions on the survey.

In June, MSP Design worked with township staff to create a concept plan for the 150-acre park located off Union Centre Boulevard on both the east and west sides of Beckett Road at the foot of Beckett Ridge.

The concept plan estimated costs of between $2.7 million and $3 million, depending on amenities.

The online survey will close at 11:59 p.m., Oct. 17. Trustees have scheduled an Oct. 21 work session to talk about the project. It is expected that survey results will be part of the discussion.

“While not every suggestion can be guaranteed, the feedback collected will guide decisions for this project and future park enhancements across the township,” according to a township statement.