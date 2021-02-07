West Chester Twp. replacing 8 police vehicles

The chief said equipment like light bars usually stay on the old vehicles when they have traded them in the past to their equipment supplier. This year they are going to also see what they can get on Gov.Deals.com to see “what is our best bang for the buck” if they sell them.

The township replaces 8 to 10 police vehicles every year and they have about 74 vehicles including SWAT. The township switched to sport utility vehicles in 2014 after Ford stopped making the Crown Victoria model.

Fiscal Officer Bruce Jones commended Herzog for managing his fleet.

“I was really impressed with his handle and understanding of the surplus vehicles and depth of the problems that exist,” Jones said. “The flip side of that of course is the purchase of replacement vehicles, which is a very expensive proposition. You really know what’s going on in the trenches.”