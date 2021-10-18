West Chester Twp. chiropractor suspended from practice for sexting with 6 patients

During the investigation, Murtland was cooperative and has no previous disciplinary action with the board. He was licensed in May 2016.

After the completion of the suspension, Murtland will be placed on three years probation, which could include prohibiting patient contact via text messaging and social media.

The agreement is in lieu of formal action by the board, but “if, in the discretion of the board, Dr. Murtland appears to have violated or breached any terms or conditions of the agreement, the board reserves the right to institute formal disciplinary proceedings,” the agreement says.

The chiropractic board directed further questions to the West Chester Police Department and the Butler Prosecutor’s Office.

There have been no police reports filed concerning Murtland with West Chester Police in the past three years and township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said “we have nothing on this matter.”

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said his office has no ongoing investigation.