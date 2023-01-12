West Chester, Liberty joins Lakota Schools to remember, honor MLK Jr.

This in-person and indoor event was interrupted for a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but participating officials said they are glad to have a full event again and one that links both the townships.

“It is an honor for Lakota Schools to still have a seat at the table for this special community tradition after so many years,” said Lauren Boettcher, manager of school and community relations for the 17,200-student district, which is the largest in Butler County. “We especially appreciate the student contest being such an integral part of the program. It gives our students a space to share their perspectives with our community in a way that is meaningful to them. We are always blown away by their thoughtfulness and creativity.”

Barb Wilson, spokeswoman for West Chester Twp., said the township “has been honored over the past two decades to collaborate with Liberty, Lakota Schools and a dedicated group of residents committed to remembering the words and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

She added, “The holiday is about more than a day off from work or school, and this event reminds us that as a community, we can be unified by Dr. King’s message.”