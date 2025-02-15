West Chester ice cream staple The Cone finds new buyers after owners retire

WEST CHESTER TWP. — The future of West Chester’s The Cone has been in limbo since last fall, but fans of the iconic ice cream shop can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The ice cream shop — whose longtime owners, the Wren family, announced in September that they’re retiring — has found new buyers.

A Fond Farewell from The Wren Family: To our incredible Customers and beloved Cone Family, After 50 wonderful years of... Posted by The Cone on Saturday, February 15, 2025

The Wrens announced on The Cone’s social media Saturday morning that Mike and Beth Heydt were purchasing the ice cream shop. The Wrens said the Heydts are already established business leaders in the community. The Heydts are local franchise owners of the nationwide Chicken Salad Chick restaurant.

“We are confident that Mike and Beth’s family will honor the traditions, recipes and heart that have made The Cone what it is today,” the Wrens wrote on social media.

The Wrens announced in September that it was “time to retire” after 50 years of operation. The Cone was first opened by Ken and Louella Wren in the Lockland-Reading area as the K&W Creamy Whip in 1973 before it moved to West Chester as The Cone in 1995.

Today, The Cone has expanded from its initial cone-shaped store, with a drive-thru, indoor and outdoor seating, walk-up windows, an arcade and much more. In terms of the ice cream itself, The Cone has dozens of flavors of ice cream, sundaes, shakes and malts, floats, “wizzards,” seasonal items and more, but the shop is known for its “secret recipe” orange and vanilla ice cream.

Owner Keith Wren has also operated a fleet of “Mobile Cone” trailers for events throughout the years.

In their announcement of the Heydts buying The Cone, the Wrens said Keith will still own and operate of the Mobile Cone units. Keith Wren will also continue to run the Hawaiian Five-OH Shave Ice Units they owned and the Hawaiian Five-OH flavor company.

“We will forever treasure and be grateful for all the memories we’ve created together,” the Wrens wrote. “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for allowing us to serve this community for the past 50 years — it has been our greatest joy.”

WCPO is a media partner of Cox First Media.