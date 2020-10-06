West Chester asks residents help honor locals for Veterans Day: How to get involved

“We saw great community engagement with the Virtual Touch a Truck as well as our Parks programs this year, and we thought this was another opportunity to do just that,” Reeder said.

In addition to the continued community engagement, he also said it’s a way to show love and support to those who serve our country.

“We appreciate sharing with our veterans any words of support and encouragement. It doesn’t matter if the person you want to thank is a specific individual, who is special in your life, or if it’s a broader thank you to our troops. It doesn’t matter if that person has served, is currently serving, or is in line to give back and serve their country. We want to make it as broad and as open as possible to make it as accessible to as many of our community members as possible,” Reeder said.

Participants are encouraged to record their videos, horizontally, and may invite others to participate in the recording. The endeavor is being promoted throughout West Chester Twp. to the community at large through posters and flyers. Township employees have also been invited to submit videos to honor and thank veterans.

Veterans recognized by members of the community do not need to live in West Chester. Video clips may be submitted online, or by email at westchestertownship@gmail.com.

The deadline to submit a video is by midnight on Nov. 6. Veterans Day will be recognized on Nov. 11. A final video, paying tribute to all the local veterans, will air on West Chester’s website, social media pages – Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter as well as on public access TV channels, beginning on Veterans Day 2020.