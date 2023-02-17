Wawa gas station coming to Liberty Twp.

Wawa currently operates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C. It has 1,000 locations currently and is considered a staple on the east coast of the U.S.

“These markets are the perfect places for Wawa to expand based on their strong business communities, their family-like atmosphere, and the confidence that our unique offer and amazing associates will be welcomed by these communities,” Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said. “We look forward to bringing our freshly prepared food, specialty beverages, fuel, and convenience services to these new areas all while creating new jobs and meaningful community support.”

In addition to its gas pumps, Wawa is known for food and beverage options such as custom-made hoagies and specialty drinks.