Warren Davidson says he won’t be running for Ohio governor

Last week, Former Ohio congressman Jim Renacci, who is running for governor, tapped Springboro filmmaker Joe Knopp to be his running mate in his bid to unseat incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine in the May primary.

Renacci, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, made the announcement on Dec. 2 at the Savannah Center in West Chester Twp., the same place former U.S> President Donald Trump campaigned ahead of the 2016 Ohio presidential primary.