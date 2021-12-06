Warren Davidson says he won’t be running for Ohio governor

U.S Rep. Warren Davidson told local media last week he doesn’t plan to run for governor of Ohio in 2022. The decision was made official on Friday.
It would have been a tough gubernatorial race, he said. He had considered running but said his bigger impact in government is being a representative of Ohio’s 8th district.
Davidson, a Republican, is from Troy.
Last week, Former Ohio congressman Jim Renacci, who is running for governor, tapped Springboro filmmaker Joe Knopp to be his running mate in his bid to unseat incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine in the May primary.
Renacci, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, made the announcement on Dec. 2 at the Savannah Center in West Chester Twp., the same place former U.S> President Donald Trump campaigned ahead of the 2016 Ohio presidential primary.
Renacci, a former Wadsworth mayor and U.S. congressman, is running against Republican incumbent Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in the May partisan primary election. Renacci said he chose Knopp “because he represents the Ohio working family” and “he’s not a politician” and that he understands “that in America anything is possible but nothing is guaranteed.”