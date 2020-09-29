X

Warren County to offer $1.1M to small businesses, others struggling in pandemic

The Small Business Development Alliance will administer Warren County's CARES Act Loan Fund. Pictured are Warren County Economic Development Director Martin Russell (left) Alliance Director Joe Schiesler, (center) and Springboro City Manager Chris Pozzuto.
Credit: Contributed

By Lawrence Budd

The Warren County Commission is offering nearly $1.1 million for small business assistance, non-profits and child-care businesses.

On Monday, the county unveiled the program designed to loan $350,000 each in small grants to small businesses, non-profit and child care businesses.

The money is to come from $2.4 million in funds to the county from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Of these dollars, the BOCC plans to use $1,095,000 to fund this new grant program with the three areas of focus. The Warren County Small Business Development Alliance will administer the program.

The application submission period opens at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, and closes at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Grants will be reviewed by the SBDA and awarded based on the application’s eligibility requirements. Those that wish to apply may visit www.co.warren.oh.us to view eligibility requirements and necessary documents for application submission.

For more information about this program, contact the Warren County Cares Act Grant Program information inbox at wccaresgrant@co.warren.oh.us.

An additional $25,000 has been set aside for volunteer-based non-profits. A separate application process has been designed for these entities and grants will be awarded at the discretion of the BOCC.

