Warren County flash fire/explosion injures two workers

Hazmat teams from Hamilton County will examine the scene for any lingering signs of danger, according to WCPO.

Scott Hagemeyer, Washington Twp. trustees president whose family lives about a quarter-mile from the fire scene, said he knows and worships with the family whose home caught fire. According to Hagemeyer, the chemicals used for the installation work created the reaction that caused the explosion and flash fire.

He said damage to the home has not yet been determined as of Tuesday afternoon.

Hagemeyer said the Clinton-Warren firefighters arrived within minutes of the blaze, which was reported just before 2 p.m. He said firefighters from Wilmington and other communities were contacted for mutual aid and that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed Wilmington Road between Clinton-Massie and North Clarksville Road so that first responders could work.

The home is owned by Adam and Sarah Baker, according to Warren County property records.