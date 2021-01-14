X

Warren County coronavirus vaccine clinic is full. Here’s how to schedule.

By Jordan Laird

According to the Warren County Health District’s website, all vaccines it has received or will be receiving over the next week have been scheduled for distribution by appointment.

The earliest additional vaccine may be available through the department is Jan. 25. As the department receives more info about shipments, announcements will be posted on its website at warrenchd.com/c19-vaccine.

Warren County is scheduled to receive 1,600 doses of the vaccine next week, with 100 going to WCHD. The remaining vaccines will be distributed to Kroger pharmacies, Discount Drug Mart Inc., Atrium Medical Center and HealthSource of Ohio.

Phase 1B eligible residents can schedule an appointment (subject to availability) by calling the following:

Warren County Health District is asking residents to stay patient as the region continues to distribute vaccines to Phases 1A and 1B.

“It is important to get as many people vaccinated,” read a statement from the health department. “Please continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, and stay home if you are sick. We need to work together, Warren County.”

The Ohio Department of Health also published a list of vaccine providers in the state on Friday morning. To view a list of providers, visit here.

