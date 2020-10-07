X

Warm, sunny today with windy afternoon

Local News | 40 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

Today will be sunny and very warm, with a high near 79 degrees and windy conditions, especially in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Temperatures will fall overnight to around 47 degrees.

Tomorrow will be sunny but not quite as warm with a high near 72 degrees and a low of around 47 degrees.

Finally, the NWS forecast that Friday would be a little warmer with a high of around 76 degrees under mostly sunny skies, though clouds will build throughout the day.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and warmer than the past two nights, with a low of around 56 degrees.

