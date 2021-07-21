Want a helicopter? The Butler County sheriff has one for sale

Dwyer said they did their due diligence and have been working with the marketing division of GovDeals that deals with higher ticket items to dispose of the helicopter and are waiting to see if this is acceptable to the commissioners.

He said they have been setting money aside from drug seizures to help pay for the “new bird” which is one of two helicopters in their vehicle fleet.

“Every year we’ve been setting money aside to prepare for the future,” Dwyer said. “You try and hit the sweet spot of when the craft has good value, it’s not brand new, it still has functional hours on it. There’s a tipping point when the value starts to decrease where you can kind of peak, to get the best value out of the used one to apply to a new one.”

He said when the helicopter eventually sells they hope to get $250,000 to $300,000 in an auction setting and general fund dollars shouldn’t be necessary.