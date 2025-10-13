Voters to pick possible 3-seat majority on Lakota school board

The schools enroll more than 17,000 students from West Chester and Liberty townships.

The district also has a combined, two-issue tax bond on the ballot that if approved would significantly change the number school buildings, adding new schools and seeing older ones closed down.

Explore Lakota schools seek voter OK of combined tax bond issues for new schools

There are six candidates vying for three Lakota Board of Education seats, each with a four-year term.

Tommy Montoya is a Lakota school parent, HR industry executive and said the district’s multiple issues call for strong leadership on its school board.

Montoya, who has been on two state commissions, Arizona and Utah, and appointed by governors, said his family’s residence has been in the Lakota district for nearly a decade and that he is an independent-minded candidate.

“We are living in an era with significant challenges and opportunities (master plan, levy, educational policies, DEI, parental rights, etc.). All of these topics are important and complex. Lakota deserves a voice of reason - someone with the maturity and independence to break through gridlock and act with the best interest of students,” said Montoya.

Prime areas of focus should he win election would include: “Focus all decisions on student success and outcomes, specifically — creating safe and optimized learning environments, balancing structure, free play and technology for learning outcomes. This necessarily includes empowering teachers — accelerating their development and ensuring they have the tools, trust and time to teach effectively.”

He would also work to “build better and stronger relationships between the school board and the community.”

Montoya described Lakota’s proposed tax issue as deserving “thoughtful consideration.”

“As a resident, I am personally voting in favor of the levy. Securing additional funding from the state and reducing the total number of buildings simplifies and reduces the ongoing operational costs of the district - all while driving meaningful improvements for student outcomes.”

Also on the ballot is one of the youngest school board candidates in recent history as 2025 Lakota West High School graduate and now Miami University student Ben Nguyen is seeking a seat.

Nguyen, who is studying finance at Miami, has been a consistent voice in opposing the proposed Lakota tax bond issue, describing its possible passage as “hindering the ability of all residents to build their American Dream right here in Lakota.”

“I am running for Lakota’s Board of Education because we need conservative leadership that shares the values of our community and will restore fiscal discipline, empower the voices of parents in the education of their children, and seriously invest in trade/vocational programs by implementing career tech into the K-12 curriculum,” said Nguyen.

And being a recent student in the district allows him to bring a unique perspective, he said.

“While I am 18 years old, I have the fresh perspective missing from the other candidates this election cycle. I can speak to what is and isn’t happening in Lakota.”

Also on the school board ballot is incumbent Kelley Casper, having first been elected in 2017, a former Lakota school parent and a proponent for the proposed tax issue to fund the district’s Master Facilities Plan “to ensure smart, long-term investments in our buildings for current and future students.”

A long-time volunteer in the schools prior to becoming a board member, Casper said “serving as a board member is a continuation of what I can do to give back to the community to ensure that future generations receive the same quality education that my children received.”

“As a board member, I understand that the decisions are made collectively, and it’s important to respect the will of the board’s vote, even when individual opinions differ,” said the former elementary school teacher.

“As a current board member, I bring both passion and proven experience to ensure Lakota continues moving in the right direction. If reelected this November, I’ll be ready to lead from day one - with no learning curve required. For over 25 years I have been deeply committed to Lakota’s success, serving as a dedicated volunteer and board member focused on our district’s future,” said Casper.

Candidate Alex Argo is a Lakota school parent and an alum of the district who said his roots in Lakota are among the reasons his family resides in the school system.

Argo, a software engineer and co-founder of a local mobile app development company, has been a volunteer for the district for years. He said Lakota needs more stability in board leadership. “I’m running because I care deeply about the success of every student in Lakota. Our district has faced too much turnover in leadership in recent years, which distracts from what matters most. I want to bring more stability, transparency, and a focus on student success, supported by teachers who are empowered to do their best work.”

Argo said “my first priority is ensuring fiscal responsibility while investing in programs that strengthen learning opportunities, from electives and specials for younger grades to preparing older students for both college and career paths.”

“Secondly, I’d like to improve communication from the board and build more trust between the district, families, and staff.

“I bring the financial skills of an entrepreneur along with the perspective of someone who grew up in a family of educators. I bring a balanced perspective that values strong schools, responsible finances, and open communication,” said Argo, who supports Lakota’s tax bond issue.

“This bond issue would allow us to renovate, modernize, and consolidate our schools in a way that saves money over the long run. Maintaining our current footprint actually costs more, and it forces us into tough compromises: students learning in portables, specials taught on cafeteria stages, and teachers traveling between buildings instead of focusing on kids,” he said.

“I have heard people say that new buildings do not make for better education. They are absolutely right. Education is about teachers and students. But with the operational savings and better use of space this plan creates, we will be able to invest more in teachers, reduce overcrowding, and create room for smaller class sizes without an immediate need for an additional operating levy.”

Candidate Elyse Jenkins, a former Lakota school parent, said “I am running because I believe every child in Lakota deserves access to a high-quality education that prepares them for the future—whether that’s college, career, or service. I want to bring sound, steady leadership to our board, grounded in collaboration, accountability, and vision.”

“Lakota is one of the largest districts in Ohio, and our community deserves leaders who can work across differences, listen to parents, and make decisions that put students first. My goal is to strengthen the partnership between families, educators, and the board so that together we build a future-ready Lakota,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins, who is the founder and owner of a logistics company that partners with Fortune 500 businesses, said her varied professional career allows her to bring more to school board membership.

“I bring a unique blend of business expertise, educational leadership, and community commitment. I am not here to advance a partisan agenda—I am here to serve all students and families. I will be a board member who listens, builds consensus, and makes decisions based on facts and what is best for children,” she said.

Among her top areas of focus should she win are: “Strengthening core academics while expanding opportunities in career pathways, technology, and the arts so every student graduates ready for what’s next.”

And, she added, “ensuring Lakota’s financial stability and addressing the urgent needs of our facilities with transparency, community input, and long-term planning.”

Regarding Lakota’s tax bond issue, said Jenkins, “I support modernizing our schools because our students deserve safe, future-ready learning environments.”

“At the same time, I understand the financial realities for families and seniors on fixed incomes. The truth is, if this levy does not pass, the district will face larger class sizes and fewer resources — challenges that affect every child’s learning experience.”

Candidate Melissa Meyer, who is a former Lakota school parent and has worked locally in the schools and in Warren County’s Mason Schools as a substitute school clinic nurse and teachers aid, said the proposed tax increase is ballot issue “at this time I cannot agree with.”

To support any future tax issues, Meyer said “I would first need to see the books and see where cuts can be made because working at the schools I have seen what I call wasteful spending that should be dealt with first before asking for more money from hard-working taxpayers who are already struggling with tax increases in our area.”

“I am running for school board to fix some of the issues in our district (and) to give all students the education they deserve,” she said.

Among her top priorities if elected: “I would like to see a specialized instruction time for 1/2 hours daily set in the schedule for grades 1-6 for tutoring time for students who need extra help and support and extra challenge time for students who wish to foster greater challenge.”

As well as instituting class swap for language arts and mathematics. Here class sizes and resources can be given to students based in need to help those under achieving get a better understanding of the subject so they can move forward and move upward in abilities.”

Another focus would be “privacy and safety for all students in bathrooms and lockers and make sure students are safe from sexual misconduct including visual harassment. And make sure Ohio laws concerning social teaching is rendered and all students and parents get respect for their personal rights.”

“If a parent wants a school board member who has spent more than a decade at ground level witnessing and working in the areas that are a concern to parents and students then they want to cast their ballot for Melissa Meyer.”

Meyer said she would be a board member “who would not be afraid to tackle the hard issue even if she is the only board member on her side.”

Early voting in Ohio began Tuesday Oct. 7.