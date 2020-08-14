Vehicular heatstroke risk heightens as temperatures rise

“Heatstroke is a problem that children face in particular because their bodies are more sensitive to rising temperatures,” says Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs, AAA East Central. “Children and pets need our attention to keep them safe from these completely avoidable tragedies.”

Heat rapidly overwhelms the body’s ability to regulate temperature, and children under the age of four are especially vulnerable. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s, and when left in a hot vehicle, a child could die within minutes.