Vehicle crashes into West Chester home, 3 injured

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — West Chester Police and Fire responded to reports of a vehicle into a home on Sunday evening at 8:36 p.m., according to a West Chester Township spokesperson.
The SUV crashed into the home, located in the 5300 block of Hamilton Mason Road, after previously being involved in another crash with a vehicle also on Hamilton Mason Road.
Officials said three people, all occupants of the vehicles, were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. No one inside the home was injured in the crash.
