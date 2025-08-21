U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson to host townhall event in Trenton

The release noted the townhall is a “privately organized event subject to rules for attendees” and “disruptions are prohibited.”

In the event of continued disruptions, attendees may be asked to leave, according to the release.

Topics of discussion will be decided on based on questions asked from the audience, according to Christian Rehder, communications director for Davidson.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to register at davidson.house.gov/congressional-town-hall.

Those who do not register are able to attend as long as the capacity of 550 at the venue has not been hit, according to Rehder.