UPDATE: Middletown police locate missing teen girl

A missing 16-year-old girl from Middletown has been found safe.
Jada Price, who turns 17 next week, was last seen on Sept. 3 walking away from her residence on Winona Drive, according to police.
She was found Tuesday afternoon, police said.
She was suspected to have ran away, according to Det. Gary Bender of Middletown police.
Nearby, a 14-year-old Hamilton girl was also found safe, police said.
Klaya Whitlock, of Hamilton, has been returned to her family, said Hamilton police Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler. Police requested this past Thursday on social media for the public’s help to find her, and investigators believed an adult may have been harboring her.
