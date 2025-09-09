UPDATE: Middletown police locate missing teen girl

She was found Tuesday afternoon, police said. She was suspected to have ran away, according to Det. Gary Bender of Middletown police.

Nearby, a 14-year-old Hamilton girl was also found safe, police said.

Klaya Whitlock, of Hamilton, has been returned to her family, said Hamilton police Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler. Police requested this past Thursday on social media for the public’s help to find her, and investigators believed an adult may have been harboring her.